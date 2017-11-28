Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Wed Quickly So Ailing Queen Able To Attend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday, and then revealed their wedding date the very next day.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, U.K. law requires a non-British citizen to marry within six months after being granted a Fiance Visa. But insiders close to California native Markle’s circle say the reason for having a royal wedding so soon after the engagement has nothing to do with the law.

“The visa restrictions aren’t really their concern when they set their wedding date to the spring,” the insider told Radar. “The Queen and Prince Phillip have had health issues, and they want to be sure both will be present for their big day.”

PHOTOS: Prince Harry Pushes Forward With Engagement Plans To Meghan Markle

In July, Prince Phillip, 96, was hospitalized after suffering from “an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” according to a spokesman for the royal family.

Last December, Queen Elizabeth, 91, and Prince Phillip canceled public appearances after suffering from “heavy colds.”

Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May.

