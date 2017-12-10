Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Toronto Love Nest On The Market For $1 Million

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Toronto love nest is up for grabs for a cool $1 million.

The three bedroom property is where the newly engaged couple’s relationship blossomed while Markle, 36, was filming her television series Suits.

The two storey home is located in the ritzy suburb of Seaton Village and Harry, 33, would secretly visit there as often as twice a month to see his American fiancée.

The property was reportedly rented by the show for the Los Angeles based actress to live-in while she filmed in Canada and was her main home for several years.

Freeman Real Estate is handling the sale and it is understood they are carrying out a strict vetting policy for any potential buyers to avoid royal gawkers arriving on the scene.

The open plan home boasts a cinema room, a high-spec kitchen-diner, three sumptuous bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Decorated in a modern style it was also home to Megan’s beloved dogs Bogart and Guy.

Megan and her dogs are now living in the much more spacious and opulent accommodation of Kensington Palace in London as she prepares to marry the British Royal in the Spring of 2018.

