Meghan Markle’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After Prince Harry Engagement

Meghan Markle was married to ex-husband Trevor Engelson before accepting Prince Harry‘s proposal, but he isn’t her only ex! The future Duchess’s college ex-boyfriend is speaking out on the royal engagement exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Markle, 36, dated college boyfriend Steve Lepore while attending Northwestern University in 1999.

“Best of luck to her and Prince Harry,” Lepore, who works as a basketball coach at Virginia Military Institute, told Radar.

PHOTOS: Princess Bride! Meghan Markle Strips Down In Saucy Wedding Album

The two split when the then-basketball player transferred to another University.

“They say you never forget your first love, and that certainly holds true for Meghan,” a source told Star Magazine. “Ultimately, I don’t think it would have worked out in the long run between Meghan and Steve, but she was heartbroken just the same. He wasn’t royalty, but to have your first real, adult romance end suddenly, that’s something that stays with you.”

Markle moved on with Engelson, who she was married to from 2011 to 2013.

PHOTOS: Royal No-Show! Meghan Markle Dines ALONE With Mom After Prince Harry Snub

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement on November 27 after a year and a half of dating.

“The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” Kensington Palace released in a statement.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” Markle said of the engagement during a BBC interview. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee… I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?'”

PHOTOS: Look Away, Harry! Cheeky Meghan Markle Bares Her Buns With Another Man

Markle will be leaving her past loves and old life behind when she ties the knot for the second time.

“What’s been really exciting is the transition of this out of my career and into the role of the causes that have been important to me,” she said. “I can focus more energy on the causes I care about. I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show for seven years. I’m very fortunate to be able to have that longevity on a series. Once we hit that 100 episode market I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now I can work on a team with you.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.