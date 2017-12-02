Chelsy Davy Moves On After Prince Harry’s Engagement To Meghan Markle

Chelsy Davy appears to be moving on from Prince Harry‘s engagement to Meghan Markle.

Attractive blonde Davy, who was lined-up to be his wife before they split in 2010, surfaced at a party in London this week.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Zimbabwe-born beauty attended the glamorous Brilliant is Beautiful gala at Claridge’s Hotel in London, hours after Harry and his bride-to-be made their first royal engagement a couple in Nottingham, England.

Davy wore a long black dress with mesh panelling above the knees and a sparkly bodice, which she accessorized with a short-sleeve black jacket.

Also present at the event was Harry’s aunt Sarah Ferguson.

It is understood that Davy is still single but she never enjoyed being in the spotlight and being chased by the paparazzi when she dated the British Royal.

After the couple ended their 7-year-union she returned to Africa to be with her family.

The former lawyer describes herself as ‘just a normal kid’ and says it was ‘tough’ to go through such chases at such a young age, saying” “I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

She has a home in London and splits her time between the British capital and Zimbabwe where her family still live. [

The businesswoman is currently promoting an ethical jewelry brand from her base in London.

