Kim Kardashian did not boo Tristan Thompson when she sat courtside at his NBA game this January.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, denied the rumor in a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You guys looked so cute. You looked like you had fun, so that’s good,” Khloé Kardashian told her sister, speaking of the photos that leaked of her and Kanye West at the game.

“I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan!’” Kim admitted before mimicking how she actually cheered for her sister’s ex: “Go Tristan! Go!”

“Which is so just not your vibe to cheer anyway,” Khloé, 35, said, laughing.

Fans recall that in January, Kim and Kanye, 42, were photographed watching Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers game, front row. The reality star looked happy in the photos, and even shared some snaps of her and her hubby’s NBA date night on her Instagram.

Though it took some time for Kim to warm up to Tristan, 28, following his dramatic infidelity drama with Khloé, the two have gotten closer over timer, and sometimes even hang out together with friends.

“But no, it’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think that you would go… you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” the Revenge Body star continued.

At that, Kim smirked.

“They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bull***t than just the truth: yeah, we’re family, we’re supporting him, great! It’s exciting,” Khloé said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Khloé believe she’s still head-over-heels for Tristan despite the fact that he publicly cheated on her with various women — including former Kardashian-Jenner BFF Jordyn Woods.

Since the 2019 infidelity scandal that broke the internet, the basketball star has been trying to get his baby mama back with lavish gifts and flirty social media comments — and while she denies they’re romantic, insiders say the pair is fully back together!