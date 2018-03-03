Bombshell Custody Battle Explodes: Jenelle Evans’ Husband Gets Visitation With Son

Jenelle Evans’ husband scored a shocking victory in his nasty custody battle over his young son Kaden, with a judge scheduling a visit with the little boy for the first time since November RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

In court documents obtained by Radar, Olivia Leedham told a judge that fired Teen Mom 2 star David Eason was unfit to parent their child after physically abusing her when she was pregnant and clearly violating the terms of their parenting agreement but a source close to the situation said the reality star would see his son on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

“She kept Kaden from him since November. But he will be visiting with Kaden for the first time since then,” a source spilled to Radar.

Leedham claimed in her court documents that she was not allowing Kaden to visit his father after he violated their custody agreement after Eason posted pictures of the little boy on his social media account.

“The defendant refused to remove the photos, advised Plaintiff that he intended to continue to post pictures of the child and that she needed to ‘get over it,’” the court docs obtained by Radar stated.

Leedham also stated in her court documents that she feared for Evans’ safety.

“Based on her prior experience with the Defendant, or observations from the media, and her recent interactions with him, the Plaintiff is concerned that domestic violence is likely to occur between Defendant and Ms. Evans, especially in front of the minor child.”

The source told Radar that Evans was enraged by Leedham’s claims.

“All of Olivia’s accusations are based off TV. Jenelle only met her 3 times and she doesn’t know anything about Jenelle or her relationship,” the source told Radar.

After Eason’s weekend visit with Kaden, the source told Radar that he and Leedham would be attending a mediation to settle their custody fight and if they came to an amicable agreement the court case would be resolved.

