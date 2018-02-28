Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Accused Of ‘Controlling,’ Abusing ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ out-of-control husband was accused of “controlling” her, potentially physically harming her and having “substance abuse issues,” in bombshell court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

David Eason’s custody battle over his son, Kaden, who did not appear on the MTV show, exploded when his baby mama, Olivia Leedham, filed documents begging a judge to keep their young son away from him, accusing him of “erratic” behavior and exposing her fears that he would physically harm Evans, as he had previously done to her.

Leedham’s court papers, filed on February 23, 2018, explained the volatile relationship she and Eason had and why a judge originally denied him custody of their son.

On September 12, 2014, a North Carolina court awarded “sole legal and physical custody,” of Kaden to Leedham. “The court determined that the Defendant had committed acts of domestic violence on the Plaintiff during the course of the relationship,” the new documents obtained by Radar stated.

Eason “endangered the life of the child by pushing Plaintiff when she was eight months pregnant and by leaving her in the middle of the road at night when she was seven months pregnant,” the court papers revealed.

Leedham explained that in February 2017 she and Eason came to a new custody agreement for Kaden, allowing him visitation with his father.

“Defendant and Ms. Evans appeared to be stable in both their own lives and in their relationship,” Leedham’s documents stated. Eason and Evans “appeared to be more focused on their children,” and “the ’drama’ that surrounded their early relationship appears to have subsided and they appear to be happy and to have a happy home,” she wrote.

She said that quickly changed for the MTV star and her new husband.

“The Defendant is exhibiting erratic and concerning behavior and his life appears to have again deteriorated into chaos,” the shocking court papers obtained by Radar claimed.

“The Defendant and Ms. Evans do not appear to be stable themselves or their relationship, nor do they appear to have a peaceful home life.”

Leedham told the judge she was concerned about the MTV star’s safety.

“Despite knowing that he is being filmed for a nationally televised reality show, the Defendant has regularly been seen arguing with Ms Evans on the show,” Leedham noted.

“The Defendant has allegedly become increasingly controlling of Ms. Evans and has alienated from her family.”

Leedham described Eason and Evans’ fight the night before their September 2017 wedding, which Radar exclusively revealed.

“Ms. Evans became extremely upset with Defendant because Ms. Evans’ mother could not attend the wedding due to a conflict with the Defendant. Ms. Evans was irate, made derogatory comments about the Defendant and threatened to cancel the wedding, all of which was broadcast on television.”

Leedham warned the judge that she feared Eason would physically harm Evans.

“Based on her prior experience with the Defendant, or observations from the media, and her recent interactions with him, the Plaintiff is concerned that domestic violence is likely to occur between Defendant and Ms. Evans, especially in front of the minor child.”

Leedham argued that the judge should not force Kaden to spend time with his father.

“In light of his recent firing from his employment, potential substance abuse issues, and marital strife, at this time it would be in Kaden‘s best interest,” not to have visitation with his father, the documents obtained by Radar revealed.

The Clerk of Court told Radar the case had been continued to April.

