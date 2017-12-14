‘It’s Complicated’: Jenelle Evans Tells All On David Eason Divorce Scandal!

Jenelle Evans lashed out after her husband seemed to say they were breaking up, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she was enraged about implications that her marriage was in trouble in an expletive-laced rant. “If I have sex with my husband, it’s my business. If I go skydiving with my husband, it’s my business. If I want to s**t on my husband’s hand, it’s all my business,” she told Radar after David Eason changed his Facebook relationship status to “It’s been complicated with Jenelle Evans.” The Teen Mom 2 star claimed she had no idea why her husband changed his status and said he told her he deleted his account while she was sleeping. Click through Radar’s gallery for more explosive details from Evans about her fractured marriage.