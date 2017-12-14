‘It’s Complicated’: Jenelle Evans Tells All On David Eason Divorce Scandal! thumbnail

‘It’s Complicated’: Jenelle Evans Tells All On David Eason Divorce Scandal!

'Teen Mom 2' star lashes out after hubby drops breakup bombshell.

Jenelle Evans lashed out after her husband seemed to say they were breaking up, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she was enraged about implications that her marriage was in trouble in an expletive-laced rant. “If I have sex with my husband, it’s my business. If I go skydiving with my husband, it’s my business. If I want to s**t on my husband’s hand, it’s all my business,” she told Radar after David Eason changed his Facebook relationship status to “It’s been complicated with Jenelle Evans.” The Teen Mom 2 star claimed she had no idea why her husband changed his status and said he told her he deleted his account while she was sleeping. Click through Radar’s gallery for more explosive details from Evans about her fractured marriage.

Eason posted the relationship status change on his Facebook page before deleting his account entirely. “Everyone is freaking out David deleted his Facebook page last night while I was sleeping. He deleted his account altogether. He told me when I woke up lol,” Evans told Radar, but became enraged when shown the screen grab of his “It’s been complicated,” relationship status change.
I’d appreciate if you stop assuming s**t,” Evans told Radar.

Evans and Eason tied the knot on their property in September after calling it off the day before and she told Radar her husband was “clearing more of our land,” on December 13, 2017. “He made lots of paths all through the woods!"

Evans slammed the question that she and Eason had split, telling Radar relationship statuses should not be based off of social media. "That doesn't define one’s relationship...hate to tell ya."

She explained why she changed her profile photos to remove Eason and only put herself in them. “I made my information on my ‘About Me’ private. And only listed my companies.”

Evans slammed rumors of trouble in paradise between her and Eason, and said something might be wrong only "if you see one of us file divorce papers." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

