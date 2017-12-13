Jenelle Evans Changes Relationship Status, Removes Photo Of New Husband David

Jenelle Evans married David Eason in September, but are they already calling it quits? The Teen Mom 2 star changed her relationship status, while her new husband deleted his Facebook only two months after tying the knot. marriedin September, but are they already calling it quits? The Teen Mom 2 star changed her relationship status, while her new husband deleted his Facebook only two months after tying the knot. Photo credit: Getty Images

She also changed her cover photo from a picture of her and Eason on their wedding day to a photo of her sons Jace and Kaiser. For her profile picture, she posted a selfie of just her.

The mother-of-three fueled rumors by posting a video of her singing Hailee Steinfeld's song "Let Me Go." The lyrics of the breakup song read, "I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't. Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I've made, someone you don't have to change. I've been hoping, someone will love you, let me go." Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar exclusively reported, Evans called off her wedding to Eason during the rehearsal dinner. "You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she screamed at him. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!" She then slammed her engagement ring on a table in their backyard . "I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation," she vented to a friend. "I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. He does not give a f**k. I've been crying all day!" Photo credit: Getty Images