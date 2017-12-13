Jenelle Evans Changes Relationship Status, Removes Photo Of New Husband David thumbnail

Divorce Already?

The 'Teen Mom 2' star tied the knot with her third baby daddy in September.

Jenelle Evans married David Eason in September, but are they already calling it quits? The Teen Mom 2 star changed her relationship status, while her new husband deleted his Facebook only two months after tying the knot.

Evans, 25, sparked marital troubles when she removed her relationship status from her Facebook page.

She also changed her cover photo from a picture of her and Eason on their wedding day to a photo of her sons Jace and Kaiser. For her profile picture, she posted a selfie of just her.
As for her husband, he deleted his Facebook completely.

The mother-of-three fueled rumors by posting a video of her singing Hailee Steinfeld's song "Let Me Go." The lyrics of the breakup song read, "I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't. Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I've made, someone you don't have to change. I've been hoping, someone will love you, let me go."

But they are still going strong, as Evans posted a Snapchat photo of her and Eason hunting.
As Radar exclusively reported, Evans called off her wedding to Eason during the rehearsal dinner. "You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she screamed at him. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!" She then slammed her engagement ring on a table in their backyard. "I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation," she vented to a friend. "I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. He does not give a f**k. I've been crying all day!"

Despite the blowout fight, the two ended up tying the knot the next day.

What do you think is going on with the couple? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

