Jenelle Evans Changes Relationship Status, Removes Photo Of New Husband David

As Radar exclusively reported, Evans called off her wedding to Eason during the rehearsal dinner. "You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she screamed at him. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!" She then slammed her engagement ring on a table in their backyard
. "I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation," she vented to a friend. "I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. He does not give a f**k. I've been crying all day!"