Jenelle’s Shocking 911 Call: Jace Cries Barbara Is ‘Hitting Him’ & He ‘Can’t Breathe’

Jenelle Evans made a panicked 9-1-1 phone call to cops telling them that her mother was “hitting” her young son and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the audio from the frantic incident.

“My son called me crying his eyes out and saying that my mother is actually hitting him and he’s huffing and puffing and he can’t breathe,” Jenelle, 25, told the Boiling Springs Lake Police on November 30, 2017 when she called to report Barbara Evans’ alleged abuse of her son.

In Radar’s audio, the Teen Mom 2 star told the operator, “The emergency is actually at my mom’s house. My son actually called me. He lives with my mom.”

Jenelle said Jace, 8, was on the phone hysterical. “He said ‘Meme hit me, Meme hit me.’ We call grandmother Meme.”

The troubled MTV star told the 9-1-1 operator that she was still on the phone with her child and heard her mother taking to her son.

“Then she said ‘Oh you’re going to tell mommy that?’ And she grabbed his phone and now she’s on speaker phone and I have them on mute.

“She’s also saying stuff like ‘Get out of the house, leave the house. You need to leave and never come back,’” Jenelle said on the recording of her 9-1-1 call obtained by Radar. “She doesn’t even know that I’m still on the phone,” she told the operator.

“I’m using my step-daughter’s phone and my husband has my phone on record. She is literally saying all of this and she has no idea I’m hearing any of it.”

Jenelle explained the situation to the operator. “My son is screaming for me in the back ground and she will not give him the phone or answer my phone calls.’

The operator informed Jenelle that they would check on Barbara and Jace.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Report obtained by Radar, officers responded to Jenelle’s call.

“Eight-year-old son Jace Evans just called,” and told Jenelle “That mother Barbara Evans is currently assaulting child. Caller can hear female yelling at son and is recording same,” the report noted.

The status of the reported said there was “No need to check.”

