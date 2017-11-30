Littlest Victim: Jenelle’s Son Jace ‘Struggling’ With Nasty Family Feud

6 of 6

Jenelle’s new husband was blamed for her pulling away from her family. “David has taken her and alienated her on that property,” the insider spilled. “He doesn’t want any of her family to have contact with her. He doesn’t want Nathan or Nathan’s family to have any contact with them. Everything is all about David. And all about David’s daughter and everyone is afraid what’s going to happen in the long run. Jenelle is just going to be with David’s kids and Kaiser, and Jace will get slighted!" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.