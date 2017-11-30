Littlest Victim: Jenelle’s Son Jace ‘Struggling’ With Nasty Family Feud

Jenelle Evans’ nasty family feud
is destroying her relationship with her son Jace
, who's “struggling,” with all the fighting going on, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Teen Mom 2
star stopped speaking to her mother, Barbara Evans
, before her wedding and sent her a cease and desist letter demanding that she stop making “false statements of accusation of drug abuse and child abuse,” but the littlest victim in the brutal family battle was Jace. “He just doesn’t understand it,” a family source told Radar about Jace's unhappiness with his mother’s constant arguing. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out how little Jace has been affected by Jenelle’s outrageous drama.