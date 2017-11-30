Littlest Victim: Jenelle’s Son Jace ‘Struggling’ With Nasty Family Feud thumbnail

Littlest Victim: Jenelle's Son Jace 'Struggling' With Nasty Family Feud

Evans' bitter battle with her mother hurting her relationship with eldest child.

Jenelle Evans’ nasty family feud is destroying her relationship with her son Jace, who's “struggling,” with all the fighting going on, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Teen Mom 2 star stopped speaking to her mother, Barbara Evans, before her wedding and sent her a cease and desist letter demanding that she stop making “false statements of accusation of drug abuse and child abuse,” but the littlest victim in the brutal family battle was Jace. “He just doesn’t understand it,” a family source told Radar about Jace's unhappiness with his mother’s constant arguing. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out how little Jace has been affected by Jenelle’s outrageous drama.
“Jenelle doesn’t talk to her mom,” the insider told Radar. Barbara has full custody of Jace, while Jenelle has him every other weekend and during the holidays and summer vacation. But he was all too aware of the mother/daughter fight.
Jace is struggling with it so bad,” the source told Radar about the 7-year-old. “He just doesn’t understand it. He says ‘Why can’t everybody just get along? Why can’t everybody just be happy and get along?’”
Jenelle posted a picture of her husband, David Eason, teaching Jace how to fire a gun on their rural property, which shocked her estranged family. “We are all worried about him with guns,” the fearful source told Radar. “It shouldn’t be happening. They’re too little for that, to be around the guns.”
Barbara doesn’t even want Jace over there,” the source explained.
Jenelle's new husband was blamed for her pulling away from her family. "David has taken her and alienated her on that property," the insider spilled. "He doesn't want any of her family to have contact with her. He doesn't want Nathan or Nathan's family to have any contact with them. Everything is all about David. And all about David's daughter and everyone is afraid what's going to happen in the long run. Jenelle is just going to be with David's kids and Kaiser, and Jace will get slighted!"

