Jenelle’s Nightmare! Evans’ Husband David Eason Secretly Battled Cancer

David Eason is a cancer survivor. The Teen Mom 2 dad's sister is telling all on Eason’s fight with the terrible disease exclusively to RadarOnline.com. Jenelle Evans revealed that her husbandis a cancer survivor. The Teen Mom 2 dad's sister is telling all on Eason’s fight with the terrible disease exclusively to RadarOnline.com. Photo credit: Getty Images

Evans, 25, tweeted that her husband beat cancer in 2013. “He’s a cancer survivor,” she wrote in now-deleted tweets. “He had radiation therapy. This happened in 2013. He has to take [medication] everyday too because he doesn’t have a thyroid. It sucks so bad." Photo credit: Getty Images

Jessica gave more details on her brother's battle. “He had cancer,” she said. “That’s why he has the scar on his neck. He had a rare cancer. They went in and did surgery to cut out some of his glands and his thyroid. He had to get radiation as well. He has to keep taking medication for it and he still goes to a specialist.” Photo credit: Getty Images

In Evans' tweets, she also ripped her estranged in-laws. “Of course none of his family was there helping him either going through this,” she wrote. “ If only you knew the truth. Photo credit: Getty Images

But Jessica insisted that couldn’t be further from the truth. “We were all there for him,” she said. “She wasn’t even around! I helped bandage his neck wound. I talked to doctors. She didn’t exist during that time. David had no clue who she was. She met him years later!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Kaden from a previous relationship. At the time, he was not allowed to have contact Eason began feuding with his sister Jessica when she posted photos with his sonfrom a previous relationship. At the time, he was not allowed to have contact with his son because of a protection order. [https://radaronline.com/videos/jenelle-evans-cease-desist-letter-mom-barbara-evans-drug-child-abuse-teen-mom-2/]

But Eason’s medical issues don’t end there, Jessica revealed he was diagnosed with Vitiligo, which is a disease that causes the loss of skin color, when he was 15 years old.