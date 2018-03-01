Jenelle’s Husband’s Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Shocking Homophobic, Drunken Behavior

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason’s homophobic, drunken behavior is just one of the shocking reasons his baby mama was refusing to let him see their son RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The fired MTV ‘Teen Mom 2’ dad was hauled into court by his ex, Olivia Leedham, who accused him of exploiting their son and breaking a court order in the bombshell court docs.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCS!

Leedham laid out a compelling argument against Eason, explaining in the documents that he spent years without any contact with Kaden and that when he finally was allowed visitation he ignored the rules set up by the court.

As Radar previously reported, Leedham was granted full custody of Kaden in 2014 and Eason was “denied any contact with the child.”

After he left prison in 2015 he still did not contact her to see the little boy, but waited until late 2016, after he was involved with MTV star Evans, to request visitation.

Leedham stipulated Kaden was not allowed to appear on any reality TV productions without a written release from his mother in a February 2017 parenting agreement.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“Further, father agrees to exercise restraint and caution posting photos of Kaden on social media,” the court documents filed February 23, 2018 stated.

“Father agrees to request authorization from Mother before posting photos of Kaden,” their agreement stated.

However, Leedham noted in the court documents obtained by Radar that on multiple occasions Eason posted photos of Kaden on his Instagram account. When she asked him to take the pictures down, Eason said no.

“The defendant refused to remove the photos, advised Plaintiff that he intended to continue to post pictures of the child and that she needed to “get over it,” the court docs obtained by Radar stated.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans Slammed For Controversial Family Costume: ‘It’s Morbid!’

Leedham then refused to allow Kaden to see Eason in person, informing him “she would resume visitation between Defendant and the child when the photos were removed,” but the photos remained on Eason’s social media.

As Radar reported, Eason was kicked off MTV for homophobic comments and viewers were outraged by his gun photos, which Leedham noted in her documents.

“The Defendant was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 for making homophobic comments on social media and he has suffered backlash from the public as a result of his comments,” she wrote.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Wedding From Hell! Inside Jenelle Evans’ Insane Backyard Nuptials

“Plaintiff does not share Defendant’s views and she is concerned about the effect that being associated with these views may affect Kaden in the future.”

Leedham warned that Eason’s actions could be harmful to the child.

“The Defendant is making poor decisions that are adverse to his own best interest and Plaintiff has concerns about his ability to make decisions in the minor child’s best interest,” Leedham wrote in the documents obtained by Radar.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Tantrum! Jenelle Evans Lashes Out To Defend New Criminal Boyfriend: ‘He’s Not A Bad Guy!’

“The defendant does not appear to understand his behavior will adversely affect Kaden and his reputation for his entire life.”

The Clerk of Court told Radar the case was continued until April.

Do you think David should be allowed to see Kaden? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.