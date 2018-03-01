Jenelle Evans & David Eason’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Holds Gun In Disturbing Photo

David Eason strikes again. Only days after the fired Teen Mom 2 star posted disturbing photos of his 4-year-old stepson Kaiser holding a toy gun, he has uploaded a new image of his daughter Ensley, 1, with Jenelle Evans holding a similar toy weapon. strikes again. Only days after the fired Teen Mom 2 star posted disturbing photos of his 4-year-old stepsonholding a toy gun, he has uploaded a new image of his daughter, 1, withholding a similar toy weapon.

In the photo, which was posted to his Instagram story, David’s toddler daughter Ensley is holding what appears to be a toy gun. She is also sitting on a cameo blanket and is wearing an animal skin hat. “Photo shoot with dad,” he captioned the photo.

“Kid doesn’t even know what a gun is,” a commenter on Teen Mom Fix: Can’t Cease, Won’t Desist Facebook group wrote, as another added, “Their ignorance is astonishing. Family of hunters, none of us push this on our children, we don’t pose them with guns.”

Nathan Griffith, holding a similar toy gun. Eason The photo comes after Eason posted a series of snaps of Kaiser, who Evans shares with ex-fiancéholding a similar toy gun. Eason captioned the pictures, “Deer hunter.”

The photos are disturbing because Eason defended gun use only hours after the Florida School shooting on February 14. As Radar reported, Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 dead. Moments later, he posted a photo of Evans holding a gun.

Despite backlash, he refused to take the photo down. Instead, he made it his Twitter photo and posted on Instagram, “Legal gun owners have over 200M guns and 12 trillions rounds of ammo. Seriously people, if we were a problem you’d know it,” he posted, adding, “Everyone needs to focus on keeping their family protected and safe instead of focusing on how to deplete our country of its self protection rights!”

When he got even more backlash, he went on a homophobic rant! “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” Eason tweeted.