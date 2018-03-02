‘Jenelle Should Be Concerned!’ Farrah’s Mom Rips Evans After David’s Homophobic Rant

As Radar reported, Eason caused controversy when he posted a photo of his wife holding a gun only hours afteropened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 dead. He refused to take the photo down and instead posted, “Legal gun owners have over 200M guns and 12 trillions rounds of ammo. Seriously people, if we were a problem you’d know it. Everyone needs to focus on keeping their family protected and safe instead of focusing on how to deplete our country of its self protection rights!”