‘Jenelle Should Be Concerned!’ Farrah’s Mom Rips Evans After David’s Homophobic Rant

Debra Danielsen weighs in on if the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star should quit the series!

Debra Danielsen is standing by MTV’s decision to fire Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason after he went on a homophobic rant. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Danielsen weighs in on if Evans should quit Teen Mom 2!
I support everything MTV did with David’s firing,” Danielsen told Radar. “I cannot tolerate stuff like that.”
She added that Evans should be ‘concerned’ that the series will give her the boot too. “They fired Farrah and David... If I were her I would be concerned,” she said.
When asked if Evans should quit, she responded, “I don’t think she should quit if she wants to take care of her family. She needs a job. She needs to figure out how to run her own business before she does that.”
As Radar reported, Eason caused controversy when he posted a photo of his wife holding a gun only hours after Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 dead. He refused to take the photo down and instead posted, “Legal gun owners have over 200M guns and 12 trillions rounds of ammo. Seriously people, if we were a problem you’d know it. Everyone needs to focus on keeping their family protected and safe instead of focusing on how to deplete our country of its self protection rights!”
When he got even more backlash, he went on a homophobic rant! “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” Eason tweeted. MTV released in a statement that they have cut ties with Eason on February 20.
Danielsen’s daughter was fired from the series last year because of her harsh treatment of the crew and return to the adult film industry. Danielsen previously told Radar that she’s “very sad” over the firing. “I love the cast and crew because we’ve been together for 10 years,” she said. “It’s personally very hard for me not to be there. It’s very difficult.”
Do you think Evans should be fired? Tell us in the comments.

