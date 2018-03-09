Heather Locklear’s Sketchy Fiancé Battles Felony Past

While Heather Locklear faces criminal charges for allegedly battering Sheriff’s deputies, her fiancé has his own mounting problems stemming from unpaid debts related to felony charges that landed him in state prison, RadarOnline has learned.

Documents exclusively obtained by Radar show Heisser was initially charged in January 2011 with 46 misdemeanor and felony counts, including working illegally as a contractor without a license, grand theft and forgery. Despite his conviction and spending time in prison, Heisser is back working as a general contractor in California, Radar has learned.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Heisser was illegally operating as a contractor from Mar. 1, 2007 to Nov. 1, 2008, which was also about the time he forged documents “with an intent to defraud” his victims, authorities said in a 2011 criminal complaint.

Heisser ended up pleading guilty to one felony count of grant theft, one count of operating as a contractor without a license in California and one count of forgery/counterfeit. According to Riverside County District Attorney’s Office officials, Heisser was sentenced to two years in state prison and was ordered to pay more than $652,000 in restitution to his victims.

One of Heisser’s victims, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to Radar and said he and his wife had hired Heisser as a general contractor to lead two construction projects in California.

“He stole about $675,000 from us and was suppose to be in charge of the construction for two of our homes, but instead he misappropriated our construction funds, ” the California man said. “We found out he was forging documents with the construction lender, and he had lost his general contractor’s license even before he did any construction on our homes. We didn’t know any of this at the time. The sub-contractors came to me and said they were not getting paid, so we had to cut off the construction funds so [Heisser] would no longer get that money. I still had to pay the sub-contractors for that work they were never paid for.”

According to court records, Heisser also was ordered to pay victims in two civil suits related to his criminal case. In one of the judgments, Heisser was ordered to pay $3 million, which he still has not paid, according to the California man.

According to Ventura County Superior Court records, Heisser was placed on probation for three years after he served his prison time. Under probation, Heisser was ordered not to seek employment related to the construction field, among other various restrictions. Heisser’s probation ended on September 24, 2013 and he is now back working in the construction field using only his first and middle name under the company Pacific Oak Construction & Development Inc.

Victims who were bilked out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, however, said they have yet to see any of their money back.

“He did this to us about 10 years ago, but he still hasn’t paid us back for what he owes us,” one of Heisser’s victims said. “He caused me, my wife and my family very bad financial harm. He paid very little of that $3 million judgment … basically, almost nothing.”

As Radar reported, Chris Heisser, 56, is now embroiled in the drama surrounding Locklear’s most recent trip to rehab. He reportedly drove Locklear on Mar. 2 to a treatment facility just north of Los Angeles a few days after the Melrose Place beauty was arrested for pushing and threatening to shoot Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, who were responding to a domestic violence call to her Thousand Oaks, Ca. home.

The troubled couple was allegedly involved in a fight that resulted in Locklear biting Heisser, according to recordings obtained by Radar.

Locklear was arrested and booked on Feb. 25 on suspicion of domestic violence and three counts of battering a peace officer. The actress is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Mar. 13.

Heisser, who also was arrested for DUI hours after the alleged altercation with Locklear, already has a long list of driving violations.

