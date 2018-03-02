Heather Locklear Continues Her Toxic Romance With Battered Boyfriend!

Even after Heather Locklear was thrown behind bars for beating up her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, in an alcohol-fueled rage, he still has no intention of ditching the troubled actress, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Incredibly, despite getting arrested himself for a DUI hours after his famous fiancée was hauled off to jail Heisser forgave Locklear and continues to live with her!

“Heather apologized the next day and he’s still staying at her house,” a source told Radar. “He wants to [leave], but he has nowhere else to go but her home.”

Locklear, 56, went berserk on Feb. 25 at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and allegedly battered Heisser before turning on responding police officers.

The 56-year-old star “was uncooperative with our responding deputies and she battered three of them by pushing them,” claimed Captain Garo Kuredjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

This isn’t the first time Locklear has attacked her boyfriend.

As Radar exclusively reported, the former Spin City actress got in a “knock-down, drag-out brawl” with Heisser just weeks before she crashed her Porsche and broke her collarbone last September.

Locklear, who, at Heisser’s insistence, completed rehab for the sixth time after the incident, has posted $20,000 bail in her latest dustup with the law.

Now, said the source, Heisser “is hoping for the best case scenario — that the lawyer can negotiate no jail time and forced rehab for Heather.”

