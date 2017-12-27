Heather’s Hell! Locklear Secretly Checks Into Rehab Over The Holidays

Heather Locklear Chris Heisser, dragged her into detox in a last-ditch bid to get her sober, according to insiders. “ Booze-addled secretly checked into rehab — for the SIXTH time — over the holidays, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. The Dynasty star’s latest lover,, dragged her into detox in a last-ditch bid to get her sober, according to insiders. “ Chris was talking to Heather nonstop about getting into rehab , and he helped her get there,” snitched a source. “They chose a place outside of Los Angeles, and told very few people. They just wanted to get Heather help to start the new year the right way ... sober!” Click through Radar's gallery for more on the bombshell story. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Heisser, 56, is the same jailbird boyfriend who got into a “knock-down, drag-out brawl” with the actress just weeks before she crashed her Porsche on Sept. 14 and broke her collarbone. Photo credit: BACKGRID

At the time, Radar revealed the former Spin City star “went completely psycho” and hurt her arm while flinging things at Chris in a violent rage. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Those closest to Locklear suspected the blonde had sought inpatient help when she was a no-show at Thanksgiving, sources said. “It was like she just disappeared,” blabbed a pal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Locklear, 56, returned to her Westlake Village, Calif., home in mid-December, but remains in rehab, according to insiders. Sadly, it’s the actress' sixth attempt at drying out — and the end of the year often sends her into a tailspin. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported in January 2016, Heather suffered a massive “breakdown” triggered by booze and Benzedrine, and checked into the Cliffside Malibu rehab center. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She did rehab stints in 2008 and 2010, and was admitted to a psych ward in 2012 when her sister called 911 from Heather’s home after she reportedly downed a cocktail of pills and booze.

She suffered yet another setback when her plastic surgeon boyfriend, Dr. Marc Mani, dumped her after she posted suggestive photos of her ex-husband, Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Heather — who has a daughter, Ava, 20, with second hubby, rocker Richie Sambora — has also made public appearances recently looking a mess. “The holiday season is especially tough on Heather, and she’s relapsed at this time of year before,” an insider dished. “Her family just hopes this stay in rehab will be different.

“Everyone knows it’s not going to be easy, but they’re holding out hope because finding love again has given Heather a new reason to be sober. Photo credit: BACKGRID