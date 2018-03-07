David Spade Defends Messy Ex Heather Locklear: ‘Hollywood Makes You Bananas!’

David Spade made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday morning, and he defended his ex, Heather Locklear, following her recent run-in with police, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Shock Jock peppered Spade with questions about his past relationships after he casually brought up Locklear’s domestic violence arrest.

“I read that Heather Locklear bit a guys nose off,” said Stern, 64. “She had a brouhaha with the police and everything.”

“She had a thing recently, yeah.” Spade hesitantly replied.

When Stern asked if he had spoken to her since, Spade vaguely and confusingly responds with, “I don’t know if I checked on her.”

But the comedian did come to Locklear’s defense.

“She’s so exactly nice and sweet as you see in the interviews. You’ve seen her, she’s so cool and great,” Spade, 53, said. “I just think everything in Hollywood makes you bananas. I’m crazy.”

The two dated briefly in 2006 and have since remained friends.

As Radar previously reported, Locklear, 56, was handcuffed after her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, placed a domestic disturbance call to authorities.

When police approached the Melrose Place star at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, Locklear allegedly became uncooperative, and began spewing violent threats and assaulting cops.

Locklear has since checked into a rehab facility.

