Cops Search Heather Locklear’s Home For Gun As She Checks Into Rehab

On the same day she checked into rehab and ten days after she was arrested for battering Sheriff’s deputies, authorities on Tuesday served a search warrant at Heather Locklear’s Thousand Oaks, Ca. home because the actress also had threatened to shoot deputies, Ventura County Sheriff’s officials tell RadarOnline.com.

Authorities served a search warrant at Heather Locklear’s home at the 4900 block of Summit View Drive shortly before noon on Tuesday to look for a handgun that is registered to Locklear.

Deputies initially responded to a domestic violence call at Locklear’s home about 10 p.m. on Feb. 25. When authorities arrived at the Thousand Oaks home, the 56-year-old star was uncooperative with the deputies and allegedly battered and pushed them, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office authorities said.

“When she was arrested Sunday night, she made specific credible threats against the deputies and essentially said, if they came onto her property, she would shoot them,” Capt. Garo Kuredjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing investigation and because of threats made by Locklear, authorities looked into whether the Melrose Place actress actually owned a gun. Turns out the actress has a .38-calibur handgun registered under her name, Kuredjian said.

When authorities served the search warrant at the home, Locklear was not present, but there were other people at the residence who allowed the deputies inside, Kuredjian said.

However, after a search inside the home, deputies did not find the handgun, Kuredjian said.

Officials are still trying to piece together who was involved in the alleged domestic violence issue on Feb. 25 and exactly what happened before the deputies responded to the home. According to police scanner audio obtained by Radar, Locklear’s brother called 911 after he allegedly witnessed the star assaulting her fiance, Chris Heisser.

Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25 for suspicion of domestic battery and three counts of battery on a peace officer. Ventura County District Attorney officials have yet to file official charges against the actress, but Locklear is scheduled for a first-appearance arraignment at Ventura County Superior Court on March 13.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Locklear checked into rehab on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

With support from her fiancé, Locklear volunteered to go the facility north of Los Angeles.

The decision was made in the days after the 56-year-old had an alcohol-fueled meltdown that led to her being jailed for domestic violence and assault. Heisser was also arrested for DUI.

