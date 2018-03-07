Heather Locklear Checks Into Rehab

In a last-ditch effort to stay out of jail, Heather Locklear checked into rehab RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

With support from her fiancé, Chris Heisser — who was allegedly battered by the actress on Feb. 25, 2018 at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. before she turned her rage on to responding police officers — Locklear volunteered to go the facility north of Los Angeles.

The decision was made in the days after the 56-year-old had an alcohol-fueled meltdown that led to her being jailed for domestic violence and assault. Heisser was also arrested for DUI.

The picturesque facility specializes in alcohol and drug addiction, which the former Melrose Place beauty has battled for years.

This was at least the seventh stint in rehab for the star. As Radar previously reported, Locklear last went to treatment over the holidays following another domestic bust-up between the pair.

