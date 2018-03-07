Unhinged Heather’s Family Begs Actress To Dump Deadbeat Boyfriend!

Unhinged Heather Locklear’s family is desperate to rid her of the bad boy they blame for her latest antics, insiders exclusively claim to RadarOnline.com!

“Heather’s brought a LOT of problems on herself,” said one insider of the actress who checked BACK into rehab on Tuesday, March 6 . “But the guy’s a bum!”

The actress, 56, has been in and out of rehab over the years, and was busted for assault after allegedly attacking cops and brawling with boyfriend Chris Heisser on Feb. 25 at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.

Heisser, 56, served two years in prison for theft and fraud in 2011, and has been cited for speeding and driving with a suspended license!

He also had a “knock-down, drag-out brawl” with the once-stunning “Dynasty” dish just weeks before she crashed her Porsche on Sept. 14 and broke her collarbone.

Heather tossed him out of the house after their latest tussle — but he was busted less than an hour later on suspicion of DUI!

“Her family is convinced the last thing Heather needs is this guy dragging her down,” our source said. “They want him out of her life!”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, despite getting arrested himself for a DUI hours after his famous fiancée was hauled off to jail Heisser forgave Locklear the next day and continues to live with her!

“Heather apologized the next day and he’s still staying at her house,” a source told Radar. “He wants to [leave], but he has nowhere else to go but her home.”

Her decision to check into rehab was made in the days after the alcohol-fueled meltdown and with support from Heisser.

The picturesque facility specializes in alcohol and drug addiction, which the former Melrose Place beauty has battled for years.

This was at least the seventh stint in rehab for the star. As Radar previously reported, Locklear last went to treatment over the holidays following another domestic bust-up between the pair.

Meanwhile, on the very same day she checked into rehab and ten days after she was arrested for battering Sheriff’s deputies, authorities on Tuesday served a search warrant at her Thousand Oaks, Ca. home because the actress also had threatened to shoot deputies.

