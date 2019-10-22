Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Still Locked Up! Faith Hill’s Nephew Remains In Jail After 7 Months For Manslaughter Christian White was also charged with vehicular homicide & possession of MDMA.

Faith Hill’s troubled nephew Christian White has been behind bars in a Florida jail for DUI manslaughter for nearly 7 months. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the singer’s family member remains in custody without bond after a series of continued court hearings.

As Radar reported, Christian, the son of Faith’s biological brother Zachary, was arrested for DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide and Possession of MDMA on March 31, 2019.

Christian waived a formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty. He requested a jury trial on April 25, 2019.

An Unopposed Motion to Continue the July 10, 2019 court hearing was filed on June 26 because “discovery is still ongoing in this case.”

Christian’s August 14, September 4 and October 16 court hearings were also continued.

The next hearing is set for November 6, 2019.

As Radar reported, victim Isabel Borges was riding a motorcycle when Christian, 22, attempted to pass a minivan in a no-passing zone.

“The driver of the Honda Civic collided head on into the motorcycle,” a statement from the Port St. Lucie Police Department read. “Isabel Borges did not survive the crash. Isabel Borges was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:02am.”

In an arrest report obtained from Port. St. Lucie Police Department, the reporting officer noticed Christian had “an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth and person.” He also observed that Christian’s eyes were “bloodshot, red and glassy.”

“The defendant told Officer Trevisol he had approximately 3 beers throughout the night from 10pm until 8am and that he was the ‘designated driver,’” the report read.

He went to “several bars” with a friend and left to go home around 5:30am.

The report read, “He said, ‘I remember passing that car because he was going too f**king slow.’”

According to the report, six Ecstasy pills in Christian’s left front pocket were found.

He currently has no bond because he broke probation from a past possession of cocaine arrest.

As Radar readers know, Faith, 52, was put up for adoption as a baby. She found her biological mother, Paula White, and brother, Zachary, in 1993. Her father, Edwin White, died in a car crash when she was 10.

Addiction runs in Faith’s biological family, as Zachary was arrested in November 1990 for trying to steal a woman’s purse outside a restaurant, The National ENQUIRER reported. He was caught and charged with strong-arm robbery.

He reportedly confessed to police that he tried to “take the victim’s purse to support his crack-cocaine habit.”

Nearly two months later, he was arrested again for stealing a Mazda and extorting the vehicle’s owner by demanding $200 for its return.

He pled no contest to a third-degree felony of grand theft and three misdemeanors. He received two 18-month sentences of community control and was ordered to complete a one-year residential program.

Zachary praised Faith, 51, and her husband Tim McGraw, 51, for helping him change his life.

“I made my share of mistakes in the past, but Faith showed me that I could be a better person,” he told The ENQUIRER. “I turned my life around, and I owe much of that to Faith and Tim. If it weren’t for them, there’s no telling where I’d be now. They’re both amazing, down to earth people. Their love and support have been nothing short of extraordinary.”