Chelsea Houska Demands Court Change Daughter’s Last Name After Adam Lind’s Arrest

Jail time isn’t the only consequence Adam Lind is facing after getting arrested twice in one month. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Chelsea Houska filed a motion to change their daughter’s last name.

Lincoln County Clerk of Court exclusively told Radar that Houska filed a request to change their daughter Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer.

Houska and Lind are expected to appear in court on January 8 at 10 a.m.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been outspoken about changing her daughter’s last name after she married and welcomed son Watson with husband Cole DeBoer.

The filing comes after Lind’s recent legal troubles.

Lind was arrested on November 2 for domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend.

He was arrested again on December 5 for violating the no-contact order in the case. He has a court hearing scheduled for December 21 at 9 a.m.

On the same day of his most recent arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against him on November 7.

“The judge granted the protection order for Stasia against Adam,” the Clerk of Court for Minnehaha County Circuit Court told Radar. “It is for five years.”

In the chilling protection order filing, Huber, who appeared on the MTV series, claimed Lind was abusive during their 3-year relationship.

“While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that,” she alleged.

In April, Lind tested positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test in his custody battle against Taylor Halbur, the mother of his youngest daughter Paislee, 4.

Lind currently has supervised visits with his daughter Aubree.

