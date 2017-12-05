Back Behind Bars! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Arrested Again

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind was arrested on Tuesday for a violation of his no contact order and was thrown back in jail, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Officer Andress with the Minnehaha County jail told Radar Lind was arrested for “violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest” on December 5, 2017.

Lind was held on no bond in the South Dakota jail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, December 6 at 1:30pm, Officer Andress confirmed to Radar.

Lind was previously arrested on November 2, 2017 and his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, filed a request for a protection order against him on November 7, 2017.

In Huber’s court documents obtained by Radar, she detailed the alleged abuse. “While under the influence of drugs, alcohol, and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that,’ she claimed.

Lind had a long rap sheet, and his second baby mama, Taylor Halbur, asked the Circuit Court of Minnehaha County to suspend his parenting time with their daughter, Paislee, earlier this year, according to documents obtained by Radar.

Lind tested positive for meth during a routine drug test as part of his custody battle with Halbur in 2017. Court papers reveal he had a “substantial” amount in his system “just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child.”

In a December 2014 filing, Halbur claimed Lind was a “dangerous person.”

