Adam Lind Out Of Jail After Violating No-Contact Order In Domestic Assault Case

Adam Lind is no longer behind bars. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former Teen Mom 2 star has been released from prison after he was arrested for violating a no-contact order in a domestic assault case.

The Lincoln County Clerk of Court exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that Chelsea Houska’s troubled baby daddy was released on a personal recognizance bond.

“His bail was dropped because he agreed to show up at court for his next hearing,” the clerk explained.

He has a court hearing scheduled for December 21 at 9a.m.

Lind was arrested on December 5 for violating a no-contact order against his ex-girlfriend. He was held with no bond in Minnehaha County Jail.

He was first arrested for the domestic assault on November 2.

On the same day of his December 5 arrest, Lind was scheduled to appear in court after ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against him.

“The judge granted the protection order for Stasia against Adam,” the Clerk of Court for Minnehaha County Circuit Court told Radar. “It is for five years.”

In the November 7 protection order filing, Huber, who appeared on the MTV series, made chilling claims of their tumultuous 3-year relationship.

“While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that,” she alleged.

She also claimed he was suicidal after their split.

In April, Lind tested positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test in his custody battle against Taylor Halbur, the mother of his youngest daughter Paislee, 4.

Houska has expressed her concern over letting their daughter Aubree, 8, go to his home because of his drug use.

