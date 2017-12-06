Chelsea Houska has expressed her concern over sending her daughter Aubree to baby daddy Adam Lind’s home because of his substance abuse issues. Now, after he was just arrested again for violating a no contact order stemming from a domestic violence charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of the Teen Mom 2 dad’s house of horrors.
House Of Horrors! Inside Chelsea Houska’s Druggie Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Sordid Home
Chelsea Houska has expressed her concern over sending her daughter Aubree to baby daddy Adam Lind’s home because of his substance abuse issues. Now, after he was just arrested again for violating a no contact order stemming from a domestic violence charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of the Teen Mom 2 dad’s house of horrors.
According to Zillow, Lind purchased the home, which has been featured on various episodes of Teen Mom 2, in January 2016 for $112,000.
Photo credit: Zillow
The ranch home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
In the protection order obtained from the Minnehaha County Circuit Court, she explained how she ended their three-year relationship because of a “long list of betrayal, emotional abuse, drugs and lying/cheating.”
Photo credit: Zillow
Huber then described the abuse she suffered throughout their relationship. “While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER,” she wrote. “We broke up for a while after that.”
Photo credit: Zillow
Last season, Houska opened up about not wanting her daughter at Lind’s home. “If I had my choice, I don’t want her in the house because he’s doing drugs,” she said. “Obviously, he’s probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully his parents were doing their supervision so that she didn’t see much.”
