House Of Horrors! Inside Chelsea Houska’s Druggie Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Sordid Home thumbnail

Chilling Photos

House Of Horrors! Inside Chelsea Houska’s Druggie Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Sordid Home

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ bad dad tested positive for meth earlier this year.

By
Posted on
House Of Horrors! Inside Chelsea Houska’s Druggie Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Sordid Home thumbnail
View gallery 9

Chelsea Houska has expressed her concern over sending her daughter Aubree to baby daddy Adam Lind’s home because of his substance abuse issues. Now, after he was just arrested again for violating a no contact order stemming from a domestic violence charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of the Teen Mom 2 dad’s house of horrors.

House Of Horrors! Inside Chelsea Houska’s Druggie Baby Daddy Adam Lind’s Sordid Home
1 of 9
Chelsea Houska has expressed her concern over sending her daughter Aubree to baby daddy Adam Lind’s home because of his substance abuse issues. Now, after he was just arrested again for violating a no contact order stemming from a domestic violence charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of the Teen Mom 2 dad’s house of horrors.
According to Zillow, Lind purchased the home, which has been featured on various episodes of Teen Mom 2, in January 2016 for $112,000.

Photo credit: Zillow

The ranch home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Photo credit: Zillow

The house also features a build-in entertainment center, fenced backyard and dining area.

Photo credit: Zillow

In April, Lind test positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test in the custody case of his youngest daughter Paislee with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

Photo credit: Zillow

Days after he was arrested for domestic assault on November 2 against a woman his ex-fiancée Stasia Huber, who was not involved in the incident, hit him with a restraining order.

Photo credit: Zillow

In the protection order obtained from the Minnehaha County Circuit Court, she explained how she ended their three-year relationship because of a “long list of betrayal, emotional abuse, drugs and lying/cheating.”

Photo credit: Zillow

Huber then described the abuse she suffered throughout their relationship. “While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER,” she wrote. “We broke up for a while after that.”

Photo credit: Zillow

Last season, Houska opened up about not wanting her daughter at Lind’s home. “If I had my choice, I don’t want her in the house because he’s doing drugs,” she said. “Obviously, he’s probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully his parents were doing their supervision so that she didn’t see much.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Zillow

Comments