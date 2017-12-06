Adam Lind Restraining Order GRANTED Against Him After Domestic Assault Arrest

A restraining order against Adam Lind was granted while he was arrested for violating a no-contact order in a separate case. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 star’s latest legal troubles.

Lind’s ex-girlfriend Stasia Huber, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 during their three-year relationship, filed a restraining order against him on November 7.

“The judge granted the protection order for Stasia against Adam,” the Clerk of Court for Minnehaha County Circuit Court told Radar. “It is for five years.”

A source close to Huber told Radar that Lind did not attend the December 5 court hearing.

“Because he wasn’t there it was granted,” the insider said. “She still wanted to go through with it.”

On the same day, Lind was arrested at 3:47pm for violating a no-contact order against another ex-girlfriend. He is currently being held on no bond in Minnehaha County Jail. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, December 6 at 1:30pm.

Chelsea Houska‘s baby daddy was arrested for the domestic assault arrest on December 5, 2017.

In Huber’s protection order filing, she gave chilling details of his alleged abuse.

“While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that,” she wrote.

In April, Lind tested positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test in his custody battle against Taylor Halbur, the mother of his youngest daughter Paislee.

Stay with Radar for the latest updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.