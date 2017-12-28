‘Teen Mom’ Drug Bust! Matt Baier’s Wife Once Arrested For Driving While On Cocaine

Matt Baier’s new wife was arrested in November on drug charges, but her busts don’t end there! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jennifer Conlon was once arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine.

In court papers obtained from Las Vegas Justice Court, Conlon was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance on October 12, 2012.



“[Conlon] did then and there willfully and unlawfully drive and/or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, on a highway, or on premises to which the public has access while under the influence of a controlled substance, cocaine, to a degree which rendered her incapable of safely driving or exercising actual physical control of a vehicle.”

The papers reveal the amount of cocaine in her blood was equal to or greater than 50 nanograms per milliliter of blood.

Conlon was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

“While driving a 1999 Mitsubishi Galant, [Conlon] did strike and damage a 2001 Lincoln Town Car,” the court papers read. “Defendant did not immediately thereafter stop and take reasonable steps to locate and notify the owner or person in charge of such property of the damage.”

Conlon was also charged with failure to maintain travel lane and duty to give information and render aid.

She pled guilty to the DUI. The three other counts against her were dismissed.

As Radar previously reported, Conlon was arrested on November 7, 2017 for DUI drugs chemicals organic solvent, no driver’s license in possession and red traffic signal position/method.

In an impaired driving report obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police approached Conlon while she was behind the wheel of her vehicle.

“[Conlon] was involved in an accident prior to my arrival,” the reporting officer wrote. “Above said she took medication. She answered slowly enough for me to notice. A witness thought he smelled alcohol.”

According to Las Vegas Municipal Court, Conlon pled not guilty to all three charges. She is expected back in court on April 12, 2018.

Baier married Conlon after only months of dating on November 27 in Las Vegas. He split from Portwood after three years together in July. She’s currently expecting a baby boy with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

In November, Baier told Radar that he has remained sober from drugs despite relapsing earlier this year.

