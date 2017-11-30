Matt Baier’s Wife Speaks Out For First Time Since Wedding: ‘He’s My Soul Mate!’

Matt Baier got married only months after splitting from Amber Portwood, but his new wife doesn’t believe they tied the knot too soon. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom OG star’s wife Jennifer Conlon is telling all on their whirlwind romance.

“When you meet somebody and you have a connection, you know it in your heart,” Conlon, 35, told Radar. “It’s not something you question. It felt right to us. Getting married is something we wanted. We decided it was time, so he asked me to marry him.”

The couple met at a restaurant soon after Baier moved to Las Vegas in July.

Although Conlon admitted that she didn’t watch Baier on Teen Mom OG, she insisted he is not the man portrayed on the show.

PHOTOS: No More Feuding! ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Fiance Matt Baier Visit Her Ex Gary Shirley’s New Baby, Bring Gifts

“Matt is a wonderful man,” she said. “What people think of him and how he’s portrayed, that’s not the man he truly is. He is everything and more. He’s generous and loving. It’s unfortunate that people think differently. Matt is a good man, yet he gets attacked in a way I don’t understand. That’s not the person in front of me. His actions don’t show that.”

Although Baier has been involved in scandals over the years from having at least nine children with seven different women to cheating accusations, Conlon insisted she isn’t going to let the allegations ruin their marriage.

“His past has nothing to do with the relationship,” she said. “The life we have now is what we have now. Matt is a wonderful partner, friend and someone who listens. I take a person for who they are today and what they do now.”

Conlon, who is mother to two daughters, said Baier is “extremely active” in her children’s lives. She is looking forward to blending their family and having a “strong unit” with an upcoming family vacation.

“He’s my best friend,” she said, “He loves me for me. We look forward to having a beautiful life together. My life led to finding my soul mate.”

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

The couple got married in Las Vegas on November 27. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the marriage.

As for Portwood, she is expecting a baby with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Are you surprised they both moved on so quickly? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.