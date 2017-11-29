He’s Taken! Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiancé Matt Baier Marries New Girlfriend In Vegas

Amber Portwood is expecting a child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon only months after splitting from Matt Baier – but she isn’t the only one who has moved on! The Teen Mom OG star is revealing exclusive details to RadarOnline.com on his sudden marriage after tying the knot with his new girlfriend.

Baier, 46, confirmed to Radar that he married girlfriend Jennifer Conlon after only months of dating. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the quickie wedding.

“We met accidentally, she lives in Las Vegas,” Baier told Radar of his new wife. “We have a wonderful relationship built on love and trust and all the good stuff that makes life worth living.”

Although Baier has been involved in multiple scandals since appearing on TMOG from cheating rumors to child support cases, he insisted his wife “never judged” him.

“She got to know me for me,” he said. “I needed someone who didn’t know me as Matt from Teen Mom.”

According to Clark County Clerk of Court in Nevada, Baier married Conlon on November 27, 2017.

Portwood, 27, called off her wedding to Baier when he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors.

Although they tried to fix their relationship on Marriage Bootcamp, they ended up calling it quits for good in July.

Portwood moved on with new boyfriend Glennon, who she met on Bootcamp. They are expecting their first child together.

Portwood has yet to comment on the marriage.

