‘Teen Mom’ Bride Behind Bars! Matt Baier’s New Wife Arrested On DUI & Drug Charges

Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Matt Baier has struggled with substance abuse issues for years – and it seems his new wife is battling her own addiction issues. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jennifer Conlon was arrested on DUI and drug charges.

Conlon was arrested on November 7, 2017 for DUI drugs chemicals organic solvent, no driver’s license in possession and red traffic signal position/method.

In an impaired driving report obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police approached Conlon while she was behind the wheel of her vehicle.

“[Conlon] was involved in an accident prior to my arrival,” the reporting officer wrote. “Above said she took medication. She answered slowly enough for me to notice.”

Conlon told police that she didn’t want a DUI because of the holidays. She offered to park the car and walk home.

“A witness thought he smelled alcohol,” the officer wrote.

According to Las Vegas Municipal Court, Conlon pled not guilty to all three charges. She is expected back in court on April 12, 2018.

Baier married Conlon after only months of dating on November 27 in Las Vegas. He split with Portwood after years of relationship troubles in July despite a stint on Marriage Bootcamp.

“When you meet somebody and you have a connection, you know it in your heart,” Conlon told Radar. “It’s not something you question. It felt right to us. Getting married is something we wanted. We decided it was time, so he asked me to marry him.”

In November, Baier told Radar that he has remained sober from drugs despite relapsing earlier this year.

As for Portwood, she is expecting a baby boy with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

