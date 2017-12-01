‘No Ill Will!’ Matt Baier & Wife Claim They’re ‘Happy’ For Pregnant Amber Portwood

Although Matt Baier has moved on from ex-fiancée Amber Portwood, is there still bad blood between the couple? The Teen Mom OG star and his new wife Jennifer Conlon exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how they feel about his famous ex.

“We are very happy for Amber and her baby,” Conlon, 35, told Radar. “We’re in love ourselves so we don’t have ill will. Their split was a blessing in disguise for everyone involved.”

Portwood called off her engagement to Baier after three years together when he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors. Although the two tried to save their relationship by joining Marriage Bootcamp, they split for good in July.

Portwood moved on with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who she is expecting a child with, while Baier moved to Las Vegas and married Conlon on November 27.

“There are a lot of people who want me to bash Amber because of the situation,” Baier told Radar. “I have nothing but good thoughts and hopes for Amber. All I ever want is for her to be safe and happy. Amber is very intelligent. If she’s happy then I’m happy. She deserves to be happy.”

Baier admitted that while he wasn’t “hurt” by her pregnancy, he wished he found out from her instead of the media.

“She’s not under obligation to let me know,” he said. “But I would’ve made the courtesy call because our relationship wasn’t over for long.”

When asked if he hoped he would reconcile with Portwood before the two moved on, he responded, “We were very co-dependent on each other. When we split there was a sense of this breakup can’t last because we were too dependent on each other. When I got in my relationship and she got in hers that was the sign that it’s really done. My hope is we can we remain friends.”

