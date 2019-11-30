Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have been battling financial problems for ages, as RadarOnline.com readers know.

But that didn’t stop the star from going on a Black Friday shopping spree on November 29—after the cancellation of her Beverly Hills 90210 reboot!

Tori wore an ugly Kris Jenner Christmas sweater on her post-Thanskgiving outing which depicted a drawing of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ momager’s face with the message, “Santa Works Hard But Kris Jenner Works Harder.”

The former Tori & Dean reality star has been trying desperately to befriend her Kardashian/Jenner Hidden Hills neighbors, Radar recently learned.

Tori wants to pal around with Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian but Kanye West‘s wife shut her down, a source said.

“Tori’s putting the word out to neighbors and mutual friends that she’d love to be in Kim’s moms’ club and get together for BBQs and playdates on the weekends with the other Kardashian sisters and their kids,” revealed the insider.

But Tori “can’t even get a return call,” the source said, adding, “Truth is, Kim just thinks Tori is the world’s biggest loser and incredibly tacky with her mountain of debts and she’s annoyed that she’s brought her baggage to her exclusive Hidden Hills enclave.”

Still, it looks like Tori is trying to curry favor with Kris by promoting her through the message Christmas sweater.

Tori’s much-hyped show reuniting her with much of the 90210 cast bit the dust after one poorly-rated season.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Tori and Dean from spending money on vacations and flaunting their Hollywood lifestyle, hitting red carpets with their five kids.

The couple recently celebrated his 53rd birthday.

As Radar exclusively reported, Tori continues to owe a whopping $1,182,760 in taxes, according to The Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.

But Spelling’s financial issues don’t end there. American Express sued Spelling in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016.

American Express filed a Writ of Execution on August 16, 2019. In the court filing, the bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank.

Tori and Dean are also in a legal war with City National Bank after failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court.

The warrant was dissolved in April, as Tori agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys. Both cases remain ongoing.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on her new shopaholic ways.