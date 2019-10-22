Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another ‘Teen Mom’ Pet Scandal: Adam Lind Off The Hook In Dog Killing Accusations Ex co-star David Eason admitted to shooting & killing his pooch.

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason wasn’t the first Teen Mom 2 star involved in a dog killing scandal. As RadarOnline.com broke, Adam Lind was accused of killing two dogs in bombshell court documents back in 2014. Now, Radar can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad is off the hook.

In court papers obtained from the Circuit Court of Minnehaha County, Lind’s ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur requested a South Dakota judge deny his request for unsupervised parenting time with their daughter Paislee in court papers filed in December 2014.

“His life has spun out of control ever since he found fame, or infamy for that matter, on a television series run on MTV called Teen Mom 2,” she wrote. “He has come to view himself as a person above the law, above social norms and above all rules.”

She explained how Lind, 29, is a “dangerous person” and has “serious anger issues.” She then made the bombshell claim against him.

“Upon information and belief, when we were dating and lived together, he killed two of my puppies,” the filing read. “There was also another relationship that he was in, where he may have killed that person’s dog. If you hurt a dog, you will hurt a child!”

Lind could “neither admit or deny” the claims against him because they are “prayers for relief as opposed to factual assertions.” If an answer is required, he “denies” the claims.

Public Information Officer at the Sioux Falls Police Department confirmed to Radar that the alleged incident was never reported despite the claim made in the lawsuit.

Chief Deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Lind wasn’t investigated for the allegations.

A Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office official was unable to confirm if Halbur reported Lind for animal abuse, but confirmed he was never arrested or charged with the crime.

As Radar readers know, Lind gave up his parental rights to Paislee in September 2018.

He is still father to daughter Aubree, 10, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska.

