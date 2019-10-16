Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s Nightmare! Adam Lind Off The Hook From Court Rules In Domestic Abuse Case The ‘Teen Mom 2’ dad was ordered to stay out of trouble for an entire year.

Adam Lind has followed the rules for once. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad is officially off the hook from the terms of his domestic abuse sentencing.

As Radar reported, Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy was arrested on November 2, 2017 for domestic abuse.

The domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury, recklessly causing bodily injury, attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm and intentionally cause bodily injury were all dismissed.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended for the two counts of failure to appear in court after he pleaded guilty. He was ordered to refrain from committing similar offenses until August 30, 2019.

A clerk from Lincoln County Court in South Dakota exclusively told Radar the condition of his sentence expired and that the case is currently closed.

The clerk also confirmed that Lind hasn’t committed crimes in Lincoln County within the past year.

Lind, 29, made his return to Teen Mom 2 two years after Radar exclusively reported that he quit the series.

On a September 2019 episode, Lind attended his daughter Aubree’s softball game. Although the 10-year-old appeared happy to see her absent father at the game, Houska said when she saw her ex-boyfriend, “Oh my God, I’m uncomfortable.”

Last season, Houska, 28, even suggested her husband Cole DeBoer, who she shares Watson, 2, and Layne, 1, should adopt Aubree, which would force Lind to give up his parental rights.

This came after Lind gave up parental rights to his youngest daughter Paislee with ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur.

When Houska explained the situation to Aubree off camera, she said how she didn’t want Adam to give up his rights to her.

