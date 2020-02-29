Tamra Judge Reveals She's 'Reunited' With Daughter Sidney Amid Ex Simon's Cancer Former 'RHOC' star went through a bitter battle with her girl.

Tamra Judge has revealed she’s totally reunited with her daughter Sidney Barney amid the girl’s dad Simon’s cancer battle.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ex-husband Simon is fighting for his life after the grim throat cancer diagnosis. Now it appears his illness has brought the whole family together. On Friday, Tamra, 52, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with the other daughter she had with Simon, Sophia, 14. A fan asked in the comments section, “Since the news of Simon does your other daughter talk to you?”

Tamra happily replied, “we have all reunited ♥.” The reality TV star was previously locked in a bitter feud with Sidney, 21. After Sidney chose to live with her dad in 2014, cutting off all communication with her mom, Tamra claimed that a therapist purported that the teen was suffering from “parental alienation,” when a child rejects the parent they don’t live with.

Simon vehemently denied that. Sidney famously moved out of her mom’s house and into her dad’s and stated that she wanted nothing to do with her. The heartbreaking storyline was featured on the 2017 RHOC season which showed Tamra crying over the news.

The Tamra/Sidney battle also consumed social media at the time, with the girl claiming her mom had been “abusive and neglectful.” Tamra denied those claims.

In 2017, there appeared to be a thaw between Tamra and Sidney as she attended the girl’s high school graduation. But the star admitted to Us Weekly last year that her relationship with Sidney was still difficult, saying, “she’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough. But I haven’t lost hope.” Now, the mother and daughter seem to be doing well.

