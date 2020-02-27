Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Richards' Memoir Mystery: Publication Delayed As Sisters Kyle & Kathy Get Nervous Ex-'RHOBH' star could expose siblings' secrets but will she actually deliver book?

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards is embroiled in a memoir mystery.

Although Kim’s book was set to be released this April 28, it’s now reportedly been pushed back to February 2, 2021.

That news comes after Life & Style reported that Kim’s sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are “worried” about what Kim might expose in the tome, titled The Whole Truth: The Reality of it All.

Kim, 55, earlier said in a statement through, HarperCollins Publishers, “I’ve come to learn that holding on to secrets is like holding on to your breath.”

But the statement has been taken down amid Kim’s book’s apparent release chaos.

That includes ghostwriter Alison Kingsley Baker suing the fired RHOBH star for refusing to pay for her services, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Court papers revealed that last year, a Los Angeles judge ordered Kim to fork over $5,075 to Baker.

A source at the hearing told Radar of when Kim was called to testify, “She began unraveling excuse after excuse as to why she hadn’t paid her ghostwriter despite receiving a $300,000 advance from her publisher.”

An insider told L&S of Kim’s RHOBH star sister Kyle, 51, and other sibling Kathy, 60, “Of course they’re worried she’ll spill too much; even nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton are nervous – as are the Real Housewives. Kim has held back for years, but there’s no stopping her now.”

A source also told Star magazine in a recent issue that Kim hopes her new book will put her back in the spotlight.

“Some people are worried she’d spill too much, especially her sisters Kyle and Kathy,” the source said in Star.

“For years, Kim was the star of the family. She’s finally going to be the star again. That’s what she’s hoping will happen when she released her tell-all.”

But now fans must wait to see if Kim, who’s had an erratic life both on and off TV, will actually deliver a book.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.