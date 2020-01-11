Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richards Rules? Kyle Celebrates 51st Birthday Amid 'RHOBH' Cast Uncertainty After Lisa Vanderpump quit, star must take over as new Bravo queen!

Kyle Richards turned 51 on Saturday, Jan. 11, amid a fresh start for her show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But she blows out the birthday candles in a time of great uncertainty for the hit Bravo reality series.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lisa Vanderpump quit RHOBH, making Kyle the new apparent queen bee.

Now the question is, can she, the returning gals, and new cast members bring enough drama without the famed Vanderpump Rules star?

RHOBH is set to return later this year for season 10 with a lot of question marks.

As Us Weekly reported, Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all on board again.

However, Lisa left the series in June after nine seasons.

Vanderpump, who lost her brother and mother within 10 months of each other, clashed with most of her co-stars during season 9 over a “puppygate” feud over Dorit’s dog.

RadarOnline.com told you first that the restaurant owner and dog lover wouldn’t return.

But actress Garcelle Beauvais and socialite Sutton Stracke were hired as new RHOBH cast members.

Still, the new RHOBH without Lisa has been dubbed “Kyle’s show,” and she and her co-stars have been seen filming new scenes in New York.

According to the Bravo website, Kyle celebrated her birthday early with a beautiful berry Sweet Lady Jane cake with her family earlier this week, a few days before actually turning 51.

Her husband Mauricio Umansky, who recently resolved a lawsuit over a $32 million Malibu mansion, as The Blast reported, joined in on the fun time.

Mauricio reached a settlement which ended a lawsuit accusing him of fraud, which had dragged on for more than a year.

Now Kyle and Mauricio are primed for her to be the head of RHOBH after years of flaunting their lavish lifestyle together.

Kyle said after frenemy Vanderpump’s departure, “I always wish Lisa the best. I know that she may not feel that…but I have a lot of respect for Lisa. I care about her very much. You know, we had a lot of fun together, and I really wish her the best! I think she’s amazing at what she does with her restaurants and bars, so I wish her continued success and health and happiness.

“That’s how I really feel, so hopefully that’s the high road,” Kyle adds. “If I felt otherwise, it would be a very low road.”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Kyle’s birthday and the future of RHOBH.