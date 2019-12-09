Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Richards Shops As 'RHOBH' Ensues Without Lisa Vanderpump Radar was the first to report the restaurateur wouldn't return to the show.

Kyle Richards had some retail therapy with this weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 7.

The reality star dressed comfortably in an all black ensemble covered with a warm brown jacket. She carried a shopping bag in hand as she walked alongside a friend.

As readers know, Kyle will be returning to RHOBH, while her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump will be moving on from the show.

RadarOnline.com was the first to report Lisa would be leaving RHOBH as she planned to move “on to bigger and better things.”

Following her departure, her husband Ken Todd spoke out in defense of his wife.

“There has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink,” he continued. “When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!”

In his rant, he even explained that her absence from reunion show was his suggestion.

“I didn’t want my wife to go to the reunion as it has been bullying. Yes, I used that words, bullying, because that is what this nonstop attack has been,” he wrote.

The Bravo show has made a few other changes since Lisa’s shocking announcement.

As Radar previously reported, actress Garcelle Beauvais shot her scenes as the newest cast member on the show’s 10th season.

“I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais said in a statement. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world.”

Sutton Stracke is also joining the cast, while Kim Richards was “in talks” to return to the show after she was infamously fired following a boozy breakdown.

“Kim has been hanging on as a friend of the housewives,” a source told Radar. “But right now, she has no other job and has no other source of income.”

Camie Grammer, however, wasn’t asked back to the show, claiming that “it’s Kyle’s show.”

Check out the gallery for photos of Kyle out and about in Los Angeles.