Bravo Breakup! All The 'Real Housewives' Stars Who Are Leaving Their Shows Exposed LeeAnne Locken of 'RHOD' is just the latest cast member to take a powder.

Bravo‘s Real Housewives franchise is in the midst of a bunch of bust-ups as stars are leaving their shows.

LeeAnne Locken of The Real Housewives of Dallas is just the latest lady to depart, saying she’d rather do charity work than reality TV.

LeeAnne told PEOPLE, “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

Her exodus follows that of Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York.

RHOBH star Denise Richards and RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer are also rumored to be gone girls.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, it was the end of an era when OG of RHOC Vicki shocked fans by quitting the series rather than accept “friend” status.

Her co-star Tamra also appeared unwilling to accept a demotion and salary cut and announced she was leaving RHOC also— after 12 years as a full-time housewife.

However, a source exclusively told Radar that Tamra is now negotiating a possible limited return to the show.

“Tamra is working out a deal that would bring her back for more than three episodes for between $20-25,000,000 each,” the source said.

“She didn’t like just being on three episodes. She was being phased out and she knew it and wanted to control the narrative.”

Another high-profile Bravo babe, Bethenny, announced her exit from RHONY in August 2019.

She recently revealed she only stayed on the show for the money!

“Well, it’s exhausting and emotional. People across the franchise will tell you they develop anxiety, and it’s very stressful,” Frankel told Variety. “And that’s not how I am in the relationships that I’ve cultivated over the years.”

While some housewives wanted to leave rather than have to do any more feuding and fighting on camera, others simply weren’t happy with their camera time.

