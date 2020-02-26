Call Me Harry! Prince Drops Royal Title At Scotland Event After Queen Elizabeth’s Snub Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ monarch stripped them of Sussex Royal brand.

Just call him “Harry.”

Prince Harry dropped his royal title at an event in Scotland, where he appeared solo to promote the launch of Travalyst, a new eco-friendly travel firm in Edinburgh.

Before he walked onto the stage, presenter Ayesha Hazarika told the audience: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So, ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex — known as the Earl of Dumbarton when in Scotland — attended the event on Wednesday, February 26.

Earlier in the week, the royal, 35, flew to Britain from Canada on a commercial flight — sticking to his mission to decrease his carbon footprint. He arrived in Edinburgh on an eco-friendly LNER train from London King’s Cross station on Tuesday, February 25, flanked by Scotland Yard bodyguards.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry will officially step down as a senior royal in about one month in order to lead a more independent life as a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie. The Sussexes will make their own money and live under their own terms — though they are expected to make some appearances with the rest of the royal family in March.

Weeks after Harry and Meghan, 38, announced their exit from the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II demanded they stop using the word “royal” and drop their “Sussex Royal” brand entirely. The pair reluctantly agreed and addressed the issue on their website.

A source close to them exclusively told Radar that the former Suits actress is incredibly “disappointed” in the queen’s decision to strip them of their Sussex Royal brand, but Harry has been “more accepting.”