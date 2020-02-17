Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle Accused Of Deleting Nasty Instagram Comments Amid Megxit Backlash The former 'Suits' star has been pegged as a 'self-promoter.'

Meghan Markle is accused of deleting nasty comments off of her Instagram page, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Suits actress, 38, has received worldwide backlash since she, along with Prince Harry, 35, made the decision to step back from their royal duties in the new year.

On their Instagram account, SussexRoyal, 12 new posts were released promoting charitable content and projects following their announcement they were leaving the royal family.

Needless to say, people didn’t seem quite happy about the posts and made it known in the comments section.

In her latest post, Meghan released a behind-the-scenes video from her time guest editing a Vogue cover.

Many people expressed their anger at the couple for their decision to profit off of speaking engagements with JP Morgan.

