Meghan Markle Accused Of Deleting Nasty Instagram Comments Amid Megxit Backlash

The former 'Suits' star has been pegged as a 'self-promoter.'

February 17, 2020 @ 15:37PM
Meghan Markle Accused Of Deleting Nasty Comments On Instagram Following Megxit BacklashMeghan Markle Accused Of Deleting Nasty Comments On Instagram Following Megxit Backlash
Photo Credit: Shutterstock(2)
Scandals
Meghan Markle Accused Of Deleting Nasty Instagram Comments Amid Megxit Backlash
February 17, 2020 @ 15:37PM

The former 'Suits' star has been pegged as a 'self-promoter.'

Meghan Markle is accused of deleting nasty comments off of her Instagram page, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Suits actress, 38, has received worldwide backlash since she, along with Prince Harry, 35, made the decision to step back from their royal duties in the new year.

On their Instagram account, SussexRoyal, 12 new posts were released promoting charitable content and projects following their announcement they were leaving the royal family.

Hollywood Husband! Meghan Markle Ordering Prince Harry To Get In Shape For L.A. Move Hollywood Husband! Meghan Markle Ordering Prince Harry To Get In Shape For L.A. Move

Needless to say, people didn’t seem quite happy about the posts and made it known in the comments section.

In her latest post, Meghan released a behind-the-scenes video from her time guest editing a Vogue cover.

Many people expressed their anger at the couple for their decision to profit off of speaking engagements with JP Morgan.

Scroll through the Radar gallery to discover what was said.