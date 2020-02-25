Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Royal Showdown! Harry & Meghan Plan Return To England As Family Drama Rages On Snubbed relatives may not welcome the couple back with open arms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to head back to England just months after they ditched their royal duties and fled to Canada, where they are currently living on Vancouver Island.

Sources told Page Six the couple are planning to attend the wedding of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, who is Harry’s cousin.

Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, will wed at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on May 29. After the ceremony, they will throw a lavish reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrating Beatrice’s marriage comes after the couple declined to invite her to their own 2018 wedding.

And Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, didn’t do any more to get back into the royals’ good graces that same year when they reportedly upstaged Eugenie — Beatrice’s 29-year-old sister — at her wedding reception by using the occasion to announce Meghan’s pregnancy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beatrice revealed her engagement to Mozzi last September.

The pair’s wedding planning has been marred by the scandal involving her disgraced father, Prince Andrew, 59, and his friendship with the late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Feguson, recently encouraged Andrew to do a BBC interview so he could clear his name. But the plan backfired since he received backlash for his failure to sympathize with Epstein’s alleged victims.

Following the interview, he stepped down from his royal duties and was ordered to move out of Buckingham Palace.