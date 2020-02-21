Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing ties to all things royal.

The married couple had filled out trademark applications for the name “SussexRoyal,” initially hoping to use it for one of their non-profit organizations. However, due to UK regulations regarding the use of the word “Royal,” they will no longer use the name for any of their brands.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the world royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be name Sussex Royal Foundation,” read a statement posted by royal contributor Omid Scobie.

“The Duke and Duchess do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the statement continued. “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model from The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Though this particular decision might not have been in Meghan and Harry’s control, they have surely made it obvious they are trying to separate themselves from the royal family.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the lovebirds have not only relocated to a high security home in Canada, but they were also planning to fire their entire London staff. They were closing their Buckingham Palace as well.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” a source told MailOnline.com.

“While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.”

Radar also reported Meghan was teaching Harry to cut off some of the “backstabbers” that revealed themselves when they announced their royal exit.

“He wants to purge all the backstabbers who have come out of the woodwork and criticized them since the announcement,” a source exclusively told Radar. “Meghan has been helping him delete these people from his life, not just via social media but wiping their numbers and addresses from his contacts book and shredding any photos or letters they may have exchanged over the years.”