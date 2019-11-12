All Grown Up! Paris Jackson Rocks Sexy Red Dress At Event With Boyfriend Singer looked striking with Gabriel Glenn and her brother Prince by her side.

Paris Jackson is all grown up! This week, the singer looked striking during a lavish date night with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The stunner wore a sexy red and black dress and matching heels to attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with her man. Her dramatic makeup consisted of black eyeliner, silver eyeshadow, and glossy nude lipstick.

Gabriel looked cool in a an all-black outfit which included a silk shirt, and fitted suit jacket and pants.

The pair was joined y Paris’s brother Prince Jackson, who rocked a stylish black suit with silver chains on the collar. They were also joined by a string of others stars including rapper Nelly, and Smokey Robinson.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Jacksons have been stepping into the spotlight more than ever as of late. This Halloween Prince, 22, and Blanket Jackson were caught hanging out at the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party, along with their sister.

As Radar exclusively reported, the brothers are working together on an odd YouTube show entitled Film Family. In their internet video series, which launched this July, Blanket, 17, and Prince talk about movies currently playing in theaters in a low-rent format. In it, Blanket — who informally changed his name to Bigi after years of being bullied — shows off his extensive knowledge of film, and fans get to see a rare inside look into the siblings’ lives.

Though Paris has reportedly been shaking up with her man, Blanket is still under the care of his cousin, T.J. Jackson, and sources say their living situation has not been ideal for the teen.

“TJ has been a father figure to those kids since Michael’s death and he always puts their needs before his own,” a source exclusively told Radar. “The current situation that Blanket has been in is not working for anyone, and they needed to get a different situation going stat.”