Thriller Time! Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket & Prince Hang Out At Halloween Party Brothers, who are working on a bizarre YouTube show, join sister Paris for event.

Prince and Blanket Jackson have remained close after their late father’s shocking death.

Michael Jackson‘s sons were spotted at the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party on Friday, along with their sister Paris.

As Radar exclusively reported, the brothers are working together on an odd YouTube show entitled Film Family.

The show, which launched in July, features the brothers as they talk about movies currently playing in theaters in a low-rent format.

Blanket – who informally changed his name to Bigi after years of being bullied, is far from the quiet person most have assumed him to be. His knowledge of films and genuine interest in film has been on display.

The quality time Blanket, 17, and Prince, 22, have been spending together is refreshing as the brothers have experienced bouts of instability since their father’s overdose death.

Following the late singer’s tragic passing, the court appointed Jackson’s mother Katherine as guardian of his three children.

As the elderly matriarch’s health gradually declined over the years, Blanket was eager to get out of his situation as he was “put in the position to care for Katherine.”

She was eventually forced to surrender the guardianship to Jackson’s cousin TJ, who was originally appointed co-guardian.

“TJ has been a father figure to those kids since Michael’s death and he always puts their needs before his own,” a source exclusively told Radar. “The current situation that Blanket has been in is not working for anyone, and they needed to get a different situation going stat.”

As for Prince, the 22-year-old started drawing concern from his family following his 18th birthday when he reportedly threw himself into partying and smoking. The young boy was also left to deal with questions on who his biological father was.

Fortunately, Radar exclusively later reported M.J’s older son started to behave after his family imposed a curfew. In regards to figuring out his paternity, he took to social media with a message that read, “The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of my womb. I was raised by my dad with my brother and sister.” Prince has since documented fun moments from both his relationship and his friendship.

Now, things seem to be going well for both Blanket and Prince and they’re out and about enjoying life together!

Check out Radar’s gallery for more.