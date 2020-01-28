Happy birthday times eight!

“Octomom” Nadya Suleman has shared a photo of her famous octuplets to commemorate their 11th birthday.

As RadarOnline.com readers will remember, Suleman became famous more than a decade ago when she gave birth to the octuplets through in vitro fertilization. At the time she was already a mother to six other children – four sons and two daughters.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I’ve ever known. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother,” Suleman, 44, captioned the photo. “You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you.”

Life certainly hasn’t been a party for Suleman, who has been heavily criticized for having so many children, not enough money to care for them, and for trying to fool the government into giving her more aid than she was entitled.

As Radar reported, Suleman was charged in 2012 with three felony counts of welfare fraud after financial records revealed the single mother earned much more than legally allowed for her to also be collecting welfare.

Suleman is capped at pocketing $119,000 in a calendar year, but financial records showed she took home $150,248.77 in 2012.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Suleman failed to report nearly $30,000 in earnings while raking in the public assistance in 2013.

In 2014, she pleaded no contest in her welfare fraud case, and the felony charges were reduced to misdemeanors after she repaid funds to Medi-Cal and the Los Angeles Department of Social Services.

The judge in her fraud case also placed Suleman on probation for two years, and ordered her to perform 200 hours of community service.

Since that time, her life has turned around, and Suleman says she is finally happy. In fact, in her recent Instagram post, Suleman seemed to allude to the shocking and tragic death of Kobe Bryant when sharing her hope with others.

“Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised. We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while they are here,” she wrote. “You are my miracles, my angels, and I will love you with all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai.”

Sources even told Radar that Suleman wants to return to the spotlight in the flashiest way possible – with a reality show! But that may be easier said than done.

“She’s ready to make a comeback, but her brand is still so toxic that no network is interested!”

Take a look back at Suleman’s life and her children’s legacy in this Radar gallery.