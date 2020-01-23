Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter Released From Prison Four Months Early For Boyfriend’s Death

Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter was released from prison early on Thursday, January 23, after earning months off for “good behavior,” RadarOnline.com confirmed.

She served a 15-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, with whom she exchanged over 20,000 text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Carter left the Bristol County House of Correction, the prison that once housed Aaron Hernandez, at approximately 9:30 a.m. wearing a light grey blazer and black pants — the same outfit she wore the day she entered prison.

“Michelle was eligible to earn up to 10 days a month off her sentence for good behavior,” Bristol County Sheriff Spokesman Jonathan Darling previously told Radar.

Radar broke the news that Carter was earning time off for her original release date of May 5, 2020.

“She is a model prisoner,” Darling previously explained. “She has never had a fight. She takes classes and works at a job in the prison. She is polite to staff, volunteers and other inmates,” he said about her behavior behind bars.

“She has been no problem at all.”

She was only 17 when she encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide, an action the judge found was “wanton and reckless,” after reviewing 20,000 text messages between the couple.

In August 2017 Carter was sentenced to two and a half years in the Bristol County House of Corrections, with 15 months to be served and the balance to be spent with probation.

As Radar previously reported, the Massachusetts State Supreme Court denied her appeal of her guilty decision on Feb. 6, 2019.

Darling also told Radar that no special requests had been made for Carter’s release, explaining that most inmates are released “during business hours,” from the prison.

Carter petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that her actions were protected by the First Amendment, but the court refused to hear the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours everyday.

