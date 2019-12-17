Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears Yellow Bikini On Steamy Miami Trip With Boyfriend Couple enjoys beach getaway with ‘Vogue’ singer and her backup dancer boy toy.

Madonna’s lookalike daughter, Lourdes Leon, was seen showing off her beach body this weekend during a romantic Miami getaway with her boyfriend. The model rocked a teeny yellow bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Photos taken Sunday, December 15, show Lourdes, 23, sitting on the sand, chatting with her man. At one point, the two got up, put on some summer clothes, and went to grab a bite.

The couple is currently in Florida with Lourdes’ famous mom and her backup dancer hunk Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna, 61, and her boy toy, 26, were seen getting cozy on a hotel balcony on Friday, December 13, just minutes before Lourdes and her mystery boyfriend were seen showing some PDA on the same balcony. To fans’ shock, there seemed to be no awkwardness between the “Like A Virgin” singer and her child.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lourdes — nicknamed “Lola” — stays mostly out of the spotlight, unlike her mother. Still, she’s modeled for various fashion campaigns and this year became a Miu Miu girl.

She’s walked runway shows, attended art events, walked Hollywood red carpets and travelled around the world, but fans still don’t know much about her.

Though just this July sources said she was getting read to marry her longtime skater boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, the model was pictured canoodling with another man while in Miami with Madonna.